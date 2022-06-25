 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

