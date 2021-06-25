For the drive home in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
