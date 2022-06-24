Kearney's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
