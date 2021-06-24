This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
