Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.