Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.96. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.