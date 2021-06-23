Kearney's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.96. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening in Kearney: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for h…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …