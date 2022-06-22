Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.