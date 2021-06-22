Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98.69. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.