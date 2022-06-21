Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.