Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for h…
This evening in Kearney: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings o…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, th…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees t…