Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.