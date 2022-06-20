Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
