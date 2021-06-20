Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.