 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News