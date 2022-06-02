Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
