Kearney's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
