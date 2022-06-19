Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
