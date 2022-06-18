Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 74F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a ve…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temper…
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.