Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph.