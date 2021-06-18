This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahe…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for h…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings o…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling ho…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees t…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, th…