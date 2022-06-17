This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 74F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a ve…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursda…
This evening in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near …