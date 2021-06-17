Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.63. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.