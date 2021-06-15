Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 97.97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.