Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north.