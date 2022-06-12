This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 104. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
