This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Sunday. It look…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…