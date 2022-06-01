Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.