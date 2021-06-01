 Skip to main content
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

