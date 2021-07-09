This evening in Kearney: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
