Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
