This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
