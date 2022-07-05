Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.