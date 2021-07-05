Kearney's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degre…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see …
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. T…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …