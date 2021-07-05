 Skip to main content
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

