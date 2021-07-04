Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.6. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.