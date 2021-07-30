Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Saturday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.