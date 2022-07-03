Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.