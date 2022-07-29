For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
