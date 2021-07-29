Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96.55. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.