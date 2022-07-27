Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
