Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.