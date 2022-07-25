 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News