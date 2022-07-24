Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
