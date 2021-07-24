Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.