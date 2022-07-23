Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.