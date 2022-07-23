Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The heavy rain and lightning have departed our area. While isolated showers and weak storms are still possible through early Sunday morning, no additional severe storms are expected.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska until 11 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and damaging wind and hail are possible.
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures ar…