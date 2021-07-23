For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94.53. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
