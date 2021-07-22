Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…