Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.