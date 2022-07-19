Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.