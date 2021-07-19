Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.