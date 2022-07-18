Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.