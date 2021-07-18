This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degr…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to re…