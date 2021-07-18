 Skip to main content
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

