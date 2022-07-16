This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …