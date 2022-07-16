Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.