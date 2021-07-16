This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
